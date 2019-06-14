San Francisco Claims Ballot Vote Needed Only Simple Majority

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco corporate tax ballot measure brought in November needed only a simple majority to pass because it was brought by citizen initiative and not local government, San Francisco has told a state court. San Francisco asked the state Superior Court in the County of San Francisco on Tuesday to validate Proposition C. In its motion, San Francisco said it launched the case to preserve its constitutional right to bring initiatives to enact local taxes. The case addresses whether ballot propositions for special taxes brought by California citizens, as opposed to state governments, need a majority or supermajority to pass....

