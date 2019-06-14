Give 'Tone-Deaf' Alderman Prison Over Spending, Feds Urge

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Thursday said a former Chicago alderman's request for no prison time after admitting to using a ward fund as his personal piggy bank is "tone-deaf," and he should serve up to 18 months for abusing the public's trust. The government told U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso that regardless of former Chicago alderman Willie Cochran's motivation for spending $14,000 more than he put into a ward activity fund, the bottom line is that he abused his public position under the guise of charity to illegally extract money from his constituents. "This sort of betrayal of the public trust constitutes...

