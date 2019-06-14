AIG Owed $3.3M For Faulty Truck Parts Deal, 8th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Two AIG primary insurers can recoup a total of $3.3 million they paid to settle a product liability suit against Donaldson Co. Inc. over allegedly faulty air-intake ducts for trucks, the Eighth Circuit affirmed on Friday, finding that a lower court properly interpreted key terms in the insurers' policies. In a 2-1 opinion, a panel of the appellate court said U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim got it right when he ruled that AIG units National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa. and American Home Assurance Co. ⁠— collectively dubbed “AIG” in the decision ⁠— overpaid on Donaldson's settlement of...

