Trump Eyes Former Acting ICE Director As 'Border Czar'

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump said Friday that he plans to bring Thomas Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, back to his administration as a “border czar.” The president made what appeared to be an impromptu announcement in an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Friday morning, telling the hosts that Homan, Trump’s former acting ICE chief who retired from that post last year, would be “coming back” to take point on the border as the number of migrants apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border reaches decade-long highs. “I would say that would be announced next week except I’d...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS