How New IRS Rules Help Tribes Holding Special Benefit Bonds

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- While the advance refunding of tax-advantaged bonds remains a thing of the past, the Internal Revenue Service issued guidance on May 22, Notice 2019-39[1], expanding the realm of current refundings[2] to permit the current refunding of all existing and future tax-exempt bond programs that impose bond volume cap, issuance time deadlines or both, for which the statute under which such programs operate does not address the permissibility of current refunding bonds. Under the notice, an issuer may now refund bonds issued under these programs without obtaining additional volume cap for the refunding bonds and may issue the refunding bonds after the deadline...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS