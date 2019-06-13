Digital Printing Co. Sued Over $1.7B Buyout's Terms

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Shareholders in Electronics for Imaging Inc. filed suit Thursday in Delaware federal court claiming the company’s planned sale to an affiliate of private equity firm Siris Capital Group is based on information that's missing key data, which shareholders need to make an informed decision on the $1.7 billion deal. The digital printing company's proxy statement fails to disclose all the factors that went into indicators like operating income, net income, earnings before interest and tax, depreciation and amortization, which is conventionally viewed as a standard measurement of a company’s operating performance. Investors need to be careful of earnings calculated through “non-Generally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS