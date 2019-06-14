LightYear Is FTC's Data Security Warning To B2B Companies

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission’s recent settlement[1] with a software developer for automotive dealerships is a stark warning to business-to-business companies processing consumer information to improve their data security and may be a major expansion of the scope of the FTC’s Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act enforcement program. The settlement indicates a renewed focus on supply chain security risks at the FTC and also a broad understanding of who the FTC considers to be a “financial institution” subject to the GLBA Safeguards and Privacy Rules. B2B Companies Can Be Targeted by the FTC The target of the enforcement is a company called LightYear Dealer Technologies...

