6 Firms Steer Hexaware's $182M Deal For Digital Consultant

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Indian internet technology consultant Hexaware said Friday it will pay $182 million to take over Mobiquity, a U.S.-based provider of digital customer experience services, with Skadden, Houthoff and J. Sagar Associates steering the buyer, and Pepper Hamilton, Grey Street Legal and Stibbe guiding the seller. Hexaware said the deal for private equity-backed Mobiquity Inc. adds a business specializing in the creation of seamless, cloud-based digital products for a list of clients including Amazon Web Services, AB InBev and Novartis. Mobiquity helps Hexaware — a provider of IT, business process outsourcing and consulting services — meet its goal of expanding cloud capabilities...

