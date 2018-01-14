NJ Justices To Mull How To Consider 3rd. Circ. Explosion Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court agreed Thursday to decide if pending Third Circuit claims over a chemical plant explosion are controlled by the state's consumer fraud law or its product liability statute, a determination that could allow a company to recover three times the losses it incurred over a purportedly inaudible fire alarm. The justices' input, which was formalized in an order, will guide the Third Circuit's review of a lower court's finding that Sun Chemical Corp.'s Consumer Fraud Act claims against fire alarm companies Fike Corp. and Suppression Systems Inc. are subsumed by the New Jersey Product Liability Act. Sun Chemical is...

