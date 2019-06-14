2 Firms Guide $825M In Health Care Data, Biopharma IPOs

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A company that provides automation software and services to health care providers and a biopharmaceutical company established price ranges for their initial public offerings on Friday, hoping to raise a combined $825 million in offerings steered by Simpson Thacher and Fenwick & West, respectively. Private equity-backed Change Healthcare, which automates administrative functions and revenue cycles for health care providers, priced its 42.9 million share offering between $16 and $19 per share, raising roughly $750.8 million if the shares are priced at midpoint. Biopharmaceutical company Morphic said in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to price...

