Int'l Court Nixes UAE Request In Qatar Blockade Fight

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The United Arab Emirates on Friday failed to persuade the International Court of Justice to prevent Qatar from escalating a dispute over an allegedly discriminatory and harmful blockade the larger country imposed after accusing Qatar of funding terrorist groups. An ICJ panel voted, 15-1, to reject the UAE's request for provisional measures, among which the country had asked the court to stop Qatar from hampering its efforts to help Qatari citizens apply for permits to return to the UAE, which it argued creates the "false impression that the UAE has imposed in effect a travel ban on Qatari citizens." The country...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS