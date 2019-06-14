IBM, Curam Software Ink $14.8M Deal To End Md. FCA Row

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- IBM Corp. and one of its software developers, Curam Software Ltd., have agreed to pay $14.8 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations tied to the failed launch of Maryland's health exchange website in 2013, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. The settlement ends allegations that the tech giant and Curam Software, which it acquired in late 2011, misled Maryland officials about key components of software they were peddling to the state to help develop its Health Insurance Exchange website, according to a statement from the DOJ. The resulting website ended up experiencing so many issues the state abandoned it altogether...

