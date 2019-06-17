Energy Dept. Mismanaged $1.2B IT Contract, Watchdog Says

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of the Inspector General has called out the agency's management of a $1.2 billion information technology support services contract, with an audit finding there may have been significant overspending on labor costs. The audit report, released publicly on June 14, looked at the department's management of the IT support contract entered into with ActioNet IT. The contract was awarded by the department to provide IT support to the Office of the Chief Information Officer and other programs within the agency. The contract was awarded in 2011 with a two-year base period and a two-year option...

