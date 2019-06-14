Hackers Targeting US Electric Utilities, Researchers Say

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A hacking group that shut down a Saudi Arabian oil and gas facility in 2017 has turned its attention to the electric grid in the U.S. and the Asia-Pacific region, according to new research released Friday. Maryland-based cybersecurity company Dragos said its researchers have found that the hacking group known as "Xenotime," or "Triton" after the name of its malware, has used tactics since late last year similar to ones it previously used on the oil and gas sector to scan the networks of electric utilities for potential security gaps. "While none of the electric utility targeting events has resulted in a known,...

