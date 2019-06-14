IP Hires: Pillsbury, Desmarais, Feinberg Day

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT) -- In this week's round of intellectual property attorney moves, Pillsbury snagged the former chair of a global intellectual property practice, while IP boutique Desmarais opened its first office outside New York, and Feinberg Day landed a pair of seasoned IP lawyers including a former patent litigation practice co-chair. Here are the details on these and other notable IP hires. IP Boutique Desmarais Expands to West Coast With SF Office Peter Magic Intellectual property litigation boutique Desmarais LLP has opened an office in San Francisco's financial district, the firm announced this week, marking its first expansion outside of New York. It's the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS