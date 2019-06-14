FTC Says 13 Cos. Falsely Claim Privacy Shield Status

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Thirteen companies received warning letters from the Federal Trade Commission for falsely claiming to participate in international privacy agreements that allow them to transfer data from Europe to the United States, the agency announced on Friday. The FTC did not name the companies that received letters but said that they falsely claimed to be participants in the U.S.-EU Safe Harbor and the U.S.-Swiss Safe Harbor frameworks, which were replaced in 2016 by the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield frameworks, respectively. Those privacy shield frameworks allow companies to transfer consumer data from European Union countries and Switzerland to the United...

