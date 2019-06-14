Fla. Gov. Signs Bill Banning Sanctuary Policies

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday that bans so-called sanctuary cities in Florida from enacting policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The bill, known as S.B. 168, requires local governments to repeal any such sanctuary policies in place. Instead, local officials must comply with detainer requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to temporarily hold individuals believed to be in the country illegally, the governor's office said. "Earlier this year, I made a promise that we would ban sanctuary cities in Florida, and today we are delivering on that promise," DeSantis said in a statement. "This is...

