IP Atty Can't Escape Paint Co.'s Side-Switching Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge has ruled that an intellectual property attorney based in Nashville and New Orleans will have to face a suit by a U.K. paint company that claims the attorney helped it to secure a trademark for its signature product and then later switched sides to challenge the trademark's validity. U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon on Thursday denied a motion to dismiss by Timothy R.W. Kappel, saying there were still questions of fact as to when Kappel stopped representing Annie Sloan Interiors in regard to its trademarked Chalk Paint product and whether he shared confidential information with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS