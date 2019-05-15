HCA Healthcare Pushes To Sink ER 'Cover Charges' Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- HCA Healthcare and several of its affiliates said Friday that a proposed class action alleging they hit Florida emergency room patients with deceptive, undisclosed "cover charges" is nothing but a "shotgun pleading" that lacks specific claims because there is no actual controversy. In motions to dismiss the case, HCA and its hospitals argued that the patients who brought the suit, Keith Oleary, Timothy Shaw and Nathan Haviland, suffered no injury and that the disputed fees are standard industry practice and were never hidden. "The complaint should be dismissed for perhaps the most basic reason a complaint can fail: Nothing happened," the...

