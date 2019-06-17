LeClairRyan Loses Banking Partners In Boston, NY

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT) -- The exodus of attorneys out of LeClairRyan continued with the announcement Monday that two corporate partners and two litigation partners focusing on the banking and automotive finance space have left to join Duane Morris in Boston, New York City and Newark. The departing attorneys include partner Charles A. Ognibene, who previously led LeClairRyan PLLC's business law department, William B. Dubon, a Manhattan-based corporate partner whose practice includes advising automotive finance companies, and litigators Michael T. Grant in Boston and Robert J. Brener, who are based in Newark and New York. The partners are joined by trial associate Michael R. Garcia in Boston....

