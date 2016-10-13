Calif. Escapes Out-Of-Network Billing Law Challenge For Now

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a suit challenging a state law aimed at protecting patients from unanticipated medical bills for out-of-network health treatment, but gave the advocacy group that filed the case one last shot at amending the suit. In an order dated Thursday but docketed Friday, U.S. District Judge Morrison Cohen England Jr. granted a bid from California Department of Managed Health Care Director Shelley Rouillard, who was named in her official capacity as a defendant, to toss a suit from the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons Inc. The judge gave AAPS — which claimed California Assembly Bill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS