PNC Accused Of Stiffing Call Center Workers On OT

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- PNC Bank and its parent company failed to pay call center workers for their overtime hours by making them read work-related emails off the clock and keeping them at work during meal breaks, according to a proposed class action filed Friday in Pennsylvania federal court. The proposed lead plaintiffs — Tonya Herbin, Jennifer Tabor and Brett Tyson — said Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group Inc. didn't accurately track all the hours its customer service representatives worked because they weren't allowed to clock in until they were ready to start taking customers' phone calls. But the start of each day involved more than just...

