FCC's New Call-Blocking Ruling Necessitates More Oversight

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- For nearly 85 years nearly any phone call you tried to make — barring a network interruption or poor service — would be faithfully connected by your phone carrier, regardless of who you were trying to call or why. That changed in part last week, however, with the Federal Communications Commission voting unanimously to authorize carriers to block “unwanted” calls in a bid to prevent so-called robocallers from pestering the nation’s telephone consumers. The new ruling authorizes carriers to use “reasonable analytics” to assess the desirability of calls, and as the individual carriers begin rolling out their default call-blocking technology in...

