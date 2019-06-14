Social Media Marketing Co. Director Seeks Corporate Docs

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A director and large shareholder of social media marketing firm Auviso Inc. filed suit Friday in Delaware Chancery Court demanding to inspect the corporate books and records of the company in order to value his holdings and to properly execute his duties as a member of the company’s board. Director Eric S. Dunn and Dunnco VIII LLC — the entity through which he holds more than 6 million shares of preferred Auviso stock — allege in the complaint that Auviso failed to meet its obligations under the stock purchase agreement pursuant to which Dunn invested $1.35 million in the company and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS