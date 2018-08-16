General Mills Gets Weedkiller In Cheerios Suit Dismissed

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday tossed out a putative nationwide class action claiming General Mills failed to disclose that its Cheerios cereal contains the possibly carcinogenic weedkiller glyphosate, ruling that the consumer failed to establish that she suffered a concrete injury and instead asserts only hypothetical health risks. "Mere conjecture that something has the potential to be harmful is not enough," U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. wrote in his opinion Friday, saying that any hypothetical health risks alluded to in the complaint are "far too speculative to manufacture standing in this case." "Put simply, the plaintiff has failed to...

