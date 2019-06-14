Law360's Pro Say: Stop Calling My Phone, Robot

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- If there’s one thing that everyone can agree on, it’s that robocalls are an abomination. Last month, Americans received roughly 5 billion of them — about 1,700 per second — and spam calls rank as the top complaint to the Federal Communications Commission. This week, telecom reporter Kelcee Griffis joins the Pro Say podcast to explain the problem and why it’s taken so long to fix. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week: Ep. 108: Stop Calling My...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS