Fla. Judge Axes 'Political' Wage Suit Against Trump For Now

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday dismissed a proposed class action alleging that Donald Trump's presidential campaign underpaid and discriminated against black women workers, saying that the pleadings present “a political lawsuit, not a tort and wages lawsuit” and that they must be amended. In a 15-page order, U.S. District Judge William F. Jung said he would allow plaintiff Alva Johnson to re-file her complaint, but he said its current rendition is inadequate and too politically motivated to move forward. “Plaintiff will receive a fair day in court, but the court will try a tort and wages dispute — not a...

