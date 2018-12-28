7th Circ. Breathes New Life Into Alcoholic Worker's Bias Row

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has revived discrimination claims by an African American former Chicago water district worker who suffered from alcoholism, saying a trial court set the legal bar too high when it cast aside the worker's allegations of being illegally fired because of his race and disability. A three-judge panel on Friday largely vacated a ruling by U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber that dismissed a bias suit brought by Shaka Freeman against his former employer, the Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, for not properly stating a claim. The panel said that Judge Leinenweber was too harsh in assessing Freeman's...

