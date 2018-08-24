Colombian 'Narcos' Producer Off The Hook In Copyright Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has allowed a Colombian production company to exit a former journalist's copyright suit claiming the Netflix series "Narcos" ripped off her memoir detailing her affair with drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, ruling she couldn't prove the court had jurisdiction over the company. While U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore on Friday dismissed Virginia Vallejo's remaining copyright infringement claims against Colombian company Dynamo Producciones SA, her claims against U.S.-based Netflix Inc., Narcos Productions LLC and Gaumont Television USA LLC remain intact. Since Dynamo is a foreign company, Judge Moore wrotes, Vallejo needed to show that the company committed activities in...

