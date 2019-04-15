TVA Asks Justices To Delay 6th Circ. Groundwater Review

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- The Tennessee Valley Authority on Friday told the U.S. Supreme Court it is too soon for the justices to review the Sixth Circuit's finding that the Clean Water Act doesn't cover pollution discharges that travel through groundwater. The TVA said in a brief to the court that the main question at issue in the Sixth Circuit case is "materially identical" to one the high court already agreed to review in a dispute involving Maui County, Hawaii, and the court should resolve the Maui case before tackling the Sixth Circuit ruling. In the Maui case, the county is challenging the Ninth Circuit's...

