Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Trader Says Ex-Competitor's Spoofing Suit Brought Too Late

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based Allston Trading LLC urged an Illinois federal judge on Friday to toss a former competitor's suit accusing it of spoofing U.S. Treasury markets by placing orders for Treasury instruments it never intended to fill, arguing now-defunct Chopper Trading LLC waited too long to bring the claims.

Allston contended that Chopper had enough information to file suit four years ago but waited until the statutes of limitations had passed to bring claims under the Securities Exchange Act and the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act.

The market maker further asserted that Chopper failed to describe any misrepresentations made by Allston or any facts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

850(Securities/Commodities)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 9, 2019

Law Firms

Companies