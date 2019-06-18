Bic Trustees File Claim In Overpaid Pensions Dispute

Law360, London (June 18, 2019, 6:30 PM BST) -- Two trustees of a Bic UK Ltd. pension scheme have launched legal proceedings against a former director and an accountant of the stationery company, seeking to pin them with any repayments that could be deemed due in an underlying suit. Michael Burgess and Benoit Chambonett filed an additional claim on June 13 against Donald Hartridge, a director at Bic from 1974 to 2000, and the stationery company’s former accountant David Everitt. The pair launched the action in response to a suit filed by Bic against Hartridge in November, seeking a declaration from the High Court that he was overpaid by the...

