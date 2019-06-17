Wachtell, Skadden Shape $11.4B Pfizer-Array Deal

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 8:02 AM EDT) -- Pfizer, led by Wachtell, unveiled plans Monday to buy Array BioPharma, advised by Skadden, in an $11.4 billion deal, as the pharmaceutical giant looks to complement its current cancer treatment offerings with a promising treatment for colorectal cancer. New York-based Pfizer Inc. said that Colorado-based Array's already-approved therapy for certain types of unresectable or metastatic melanoma is being examined in more than 30 clinical trials for several indications, including for a certain metastatic colorectal cancer. Pfizer believes the therapy is a promising one that offers good long-term growth prospects. “Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to deploy our capital to bring breakthroughs...

