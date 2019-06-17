Deals Rumor Mill: Enterprise Products, ArisGlobal, Bayer

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Texas-based pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners wants to sell its stake in a South Texas oil terminal, Reuters reported Monday. Citing a marketing document, Reuters reported that Enterprise has already tapped RBC Capital Markets related to a sale of its 50% stake in the joint venture. According to the report, Enterprise operates the joint venture with Plains All American Pipeline LP. Nordic Capital is buying a majority stake in Florida-based health care software company ArisGlobal, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Citing an anonymous source, the Journal reported that the sale values ArisGlobal at roughly $700 million including debt. The reported...

