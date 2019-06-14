Pokémon Go Maker Says 'Hackers' Built IP Infringing Cheats

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Niantic Inc., the company behind Pokémon Go and a similar forthcoming Harry Potter geo-location game, claimed in California federal court that hackers are infringing its copyrights by offering unauthorized versions of its games that are hacked to enable cheating. Niantic accused Global++, its leader Ryan Hunt, who goes by "ElliotRobot," and member Alen Hundur, who goes by "iOS n00b," on Friday of getting legitimate versions of its games, such as Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and then working around their security systems to create "unauthorized derivative" programs, which allow cheating and for which Global++ sells subscriptions. "Niantic's games are multiplayer games, meaning that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS