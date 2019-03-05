Ropes & Gray Client OKs Rep Of Fellow 'Varsity Blues' Parent

Law360, Boston (June 17, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP received the blessing of one of the two parents it is representing in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme to take on multiple clients in the same case, following a hearing Monday morning in Massachusetts federal court. Elizabeth Henriquez told U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley that she had no problem with the BigLaw firm taking on both she and Douglas Hodge, another parent accused of trying to bribe his child's way into college, in the high-profile case. Henriquez signed a waiver shortly after Judge Kelley pressed her on whether she understood exactly what rights she might...

