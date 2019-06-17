3 Firms Guide $1.8B Keane, C&J Oilfield Services Tie-Up

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 1:39 PM EDT) -- C&J Energy Services and Keane Group Inc. said Monday they will join forces to create a major player in oilfield services valued at $1.8 billion, striking a deal steered by Schulte Roth & Zabel, Simpson Thacher and Kirkland & Ellis. Under the terms of the deal, private equity-backed Keane will hand over approximately 1.6 of its shares for each C&J share, leaving each set of shareholders with 50% of the combined company's equity. Based on Keane's $6.99 closing share price Friday, each C&J share is valued at approximately $11.29, a premium of 5.3% on C&J's own Friday closing share price. The...

