3 Firms Steer Sotheby's Take-Private Deal Valued At $3.7B

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT) -- Fine art broker Sotheby’s said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by BidFair USA in a take-private deal carrying an enterprise value of $3.7 billion that was steered by Sullivan & Cromwell, Hughes Hubbard and Ropes & Gray. Sotheby’s said its board of directors has already approved BidFair's offer, which values the company at $57 per share. BidFair, owned by media and telecommunications entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, will take the broker private after 31 years as a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange. “[Drahi] has a long-term view and shares our brand vision for great client service and...

