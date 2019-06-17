High Court Won't Hear Estate’s $41M Cash-For-Stock Tax Row

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The estate of Monster.com's founder is stuck with a $41 million tax debt after the U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to review a Second Circuit decision finding that two contracts to exchange stock resulted in taxable capital gains. The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to review a decision finding two contracts to exchange stock resulted in taxable capital gains. (AP) The estate of Andrew McKelvey, founder of the employment website, had told the high court that the Second Circuit created a phantom regulation when it concluded that taxable gains were realized after McKelvey extended contracts he had with two investment banks...

