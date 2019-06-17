Pa. 'Fountain Of Youth' Doc Convicted In $13M Billing Scheme

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh federal jury convicted a cardiologist Friday on two fraud counts linked to some $13 million in alleged fraudulent insurance billings for an angina treatment that he expanded to a nonangina patient pool and advertised as a "fountain of youth." Following an eight-day trial, the jury convicted Samirkumar J. Shah of two counts of fraud regarding a treatment called external counter pulsation, or ECP. The treatment involves squeezing patients' legs and feet intermittently during the "resting" phase of the heartbeat in order to send blood back toward the heart and prompt blood vessel growth there, according to information from Cedars-Sinai...

