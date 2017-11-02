Feds, States Can Prosecute Same Crime, Justices Rule

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday upheld a long-standing exception to the Constitution's double jeopardy clause allowing states and the federal government to prosecute an individual for the same criminal acts, pointing to 170 years of precedent blessing the practice. U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday rejected a challenge to separate prosecutions by states and the federal government for the same offense. (AP) In a 7-2 opinion for the court, Justice Samuel Alito Jr. said that allowing such successive prosecutions does not violate the double jeopardy clause because the clause protects a person from being "twice put in jeopardy" ... "for the...

