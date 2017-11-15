EEOC Expects To Open Pay Data Collection July 15

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is on track to start collecting employers’ EEO-1 payroll data next month, the agency said in a Washington, D.C., federal court filing. The agency told U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan that the University of Chicago-affiliated research group it contracted to conduct the survey has “completed hiring for critical positions on the project and has staff in place” to accept employers’ data starting July 15. The agency provided the update Friday in a status report, which Judge Chutkan told it to submit every three weeks in her April order setting a Sept. 30 deadline for 2017...

