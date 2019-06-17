Benefits Software Biz Collective Health Nabs $205M Fundraise

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Health insurance software company Collective Health on Monday said investors led by SoftBank's Vision Fund poured $205 million into the company as it looks to reach new employers and roll out new capabilities in its effort to improve efficiency in the health benefit management space. San Francisco-based Collective Health said first-time investors PSP Investments, DFJ Growth and G Squared participated in the funding round, in addition to returning investors Founders Fund, GV, Maverick Ventures, Mubadala Ventures, NEA and Sun Life, among others. Collective Health markets itself as a way to increase transparency and efficiency in the realm of employer-based health insurance,...

