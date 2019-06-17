EdgeMarc Energy Gets Nod For $108M Bankruptcy Loan

Law360, Wilmington (June 17, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge granted final approval to oil and gas producer EdgeMarc Energy Holdings LLC's $108 million bankruptcy financing package Monday, saying changes to the proposed loan made it a better transaction for the debtor. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon said the extension of milestones in the $108 million loan from prepetition lender KeyBank NA would give EdgeMarc additional time to market its assets and gather bids from potential acquirers. "This is a substantially improved financing transaction than what was originally proposed," Judge Shannon said. The original package called for a sale deadline at...

