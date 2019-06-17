Dream Industrial Sells Eastern Canada Portfolio For $202M

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Toronto, Canada-based Dream Industrial REIT on Monday said it sold its eastern Canada portfolio to real estate investment firm KingSett Capital for CA$271 million ($202 million) before transaction costs, just days after the company said it completed a separate $23.8 million property acquisition in Ohio. According to the REIT's statement, the eastern Canada portfolio includes 38 properties that make up a combined 2.8 million square feet of gross leaseable area. The deal, Dream Industrial said, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019. "This sale of the eastern Canada portfolio represents a significant milestone for the trust," Dream Industrial...

