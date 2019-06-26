Geisinger Urges Pa. Panel To Ax $5.5M Wrongful Firing Award

Law360, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (June 26, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Geisinger Health System had the absolute right to fire an obstetrician who won a $5.5 million verdict against the hospital chain after claiming his termination violated the terms of his employment contract, a Pennsylvania appeals court heard Wednesday. During arguments before a three-judge Superior Court panel, Geisinger attorney Douglas Smilie of Fitzpatrick Lentz & Bubba PC said that Terrence Babb, who has been locked in a legal battle over his termination for nearly two decades, was an at-will employee who could be fired for any reason. “That is the central, key issue in this case,” Smilie said. “It has been and...

