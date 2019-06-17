REIT Priam Gears Up For Hunton-Led $171M IPO

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust Priam Properties said in a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission it is planning to raise roughly $171 million in an initial public offering guided by Hunton Andrews Kurth. Priam Properties Inc. said it is planning to offer 9 million shares priced between $18 and $20 per share, which would bring the office-focused REIT $171 million if its shares are priced at midpoint. The company said it has been approved to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PRMI. According to Priam’s registration statement with the SEC, the underwriters on the...

