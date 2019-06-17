F+W Nets Almost $8M From Ch. 11 IP Asset Sales

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt niche publisher F+W Media Inc. told a Delaware judge Monday that it had realized nearly $8 million in proceeds from a series of Chapter 11 sales of its intellectual property just a week after getting court approval of a separate sale of book assets garnered $5.6 million. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Kenneth J. Enos of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP told the court that a 16-hour auction late last week involving 17 bidders resulted in six separate sale transactions totaling $7.75 million for F+W Media. "There is an additional upside in that a substantial number of...

