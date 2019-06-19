White & Case Lands Ex-GE Tax Atty With Energy Sector Focus

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- White & Case LLP has brought on a former General Electric Capital Corp. tax director with expertise in financing and structuring renewable energy projects as a partner, according to a recent announcement. Hagai Zaifman joined White & Case’s global tax practice as a partner in its New York office and will work closely with two other practice groups to lend his knowledge in project and asset finance, leasing transactions and renewable energy, the firm said Monday. After spending a decade in various tax roles at GE, Zaifman said White & Case felt like a good fit for the next phase of...

