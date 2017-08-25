Fed. Circ.'s Vimovo Ruling Harms Innovation, Horizon Says

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has heightened the standard for patenting new drugs by requiring companies to prove that new inventions are effective to satisfy written description requirements, Horizon Pharma and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals said in a bid to get two patents for the pain reliever Vimovo revived. The Federal Circuit in May went against its own precedent by requiring an inventor, in certain circumstances, to provide data in the patent's specification that an invention is effective, Horizon and Nuvo said Friday in a petition for rehearing en banc. Drugmakers often patent inventions before “expensive and time-consuming” testing, and may be deterred from more...

